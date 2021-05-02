Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP opened at $169.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

