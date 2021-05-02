Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

FOX stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

