Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -106.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $135.25.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

