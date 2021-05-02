Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 62,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $376.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.