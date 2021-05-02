Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $35.00 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.