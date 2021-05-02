Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA opened at $116.53 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.