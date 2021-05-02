Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Discovery by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 258,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

