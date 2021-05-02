Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $157.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.