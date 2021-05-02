Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

