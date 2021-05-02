Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $170.75 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

