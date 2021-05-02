Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,411 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of YETI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

