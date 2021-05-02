Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of APA worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in APA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

