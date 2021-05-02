Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $104.38.

