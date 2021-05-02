Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

IWF stock opened at $259.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

