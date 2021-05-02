Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,278 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

