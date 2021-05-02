Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $338.20 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.57.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

