Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,127 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.