Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,931 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Perrigo worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -693.72, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

