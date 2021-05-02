Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,561 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 592,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

