Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Western Union worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

