China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Short Interest Update

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 781,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,092,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter worth about $36,833,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 684.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 102,777 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $119.99 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $120.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.75. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

