China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Short Interest Update

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 781,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,092,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter worth about $36,833,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 684.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 102,777 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $119.99 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $120.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.75. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.47.
About China Biologic Products
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
