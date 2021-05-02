Chromia Trading 86.8% Higher This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $184.41 million and approximately $170.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded 86.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00847091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00097012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.87 or 0.08687235 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.