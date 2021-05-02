Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Cap Hits $9.11 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $9.11 million and $241,210.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $12.82 or 0.00022693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.00847826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.26 or 0.08698111 BTC.

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

