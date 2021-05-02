CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:CHSCL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,922. CHS has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $29.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.
CHS Company Profile
