CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,922. CHS has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $29.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

