Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Up 41.7% in April

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,048,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,686 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,244,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $15,430,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCX opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Churchill Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

