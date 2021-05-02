Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,054.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

