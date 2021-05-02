Cipher (CPR) Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $72,430.69 and $92,196.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

