Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

