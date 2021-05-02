Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

