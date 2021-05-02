Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.31).

CTXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,272,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984,043. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

