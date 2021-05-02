Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.60 Million

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $16.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $64.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $66.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $60.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

