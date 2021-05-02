Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

