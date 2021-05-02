Civitas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,114.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 77% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $303,827.86 and approximately $5,114.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004678 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,057,589 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

