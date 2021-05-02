Civitas Price Reaches $0.0245 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $197,286.91 and $359.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,056,755 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

