Clarius Group LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,299.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

