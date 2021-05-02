Clarius Group LLC Acquires 3,365 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

