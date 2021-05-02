Clarius Group LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

