Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,661,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,399,388,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 15.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 30.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.