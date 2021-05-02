Clarius Group LLC Buys 784 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal stock opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.90. The company has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

