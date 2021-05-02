Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 120,738 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,000. TFS Financial comprises 1.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,128.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

TFSL opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $21.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.