Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.84 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.51. The company has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

