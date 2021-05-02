Clarius Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

