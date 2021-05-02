Clarius Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.64 and a 200 day moving average of $436.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

