Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

