Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $673.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $632.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $683.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.