Clarius Group LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $47.74 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

