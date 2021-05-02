Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.31 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.