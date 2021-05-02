Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up approximately 12.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.40% of PACCAR worth $129,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,868. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

