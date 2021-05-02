Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $412.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.