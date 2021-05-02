Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBGPY. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBGPY opened at $45.00 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.